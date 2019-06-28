3 -- yes, 3 -- major Twin Cities freeway closures this weekend

This is what it looks like when Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis is open on weekends. Unfortunately for motorists, I-35W from Interstate 94 to Minnesota Highway 62 will close from Friday night through Monday morning.

There's no easy way to say this: It's going to hurt if you're hitting the road this weekend in the Twin Cities.

Parts of three major interstates are closing from Friday night through Monday morning.

And you'll feel the pain if you're traveling on the Blue and Green Lines near downtown Minneapolis, too.

Let's go ahead and get the bad news out of the way.

Interstate 35W, Minneapolis

Both directions of Interstate 35W will close from Interstate 94 to Minnesota Highway 62 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will begin closing the ramps for I-35W about an hour before closing the interstate.

When I-35W reopens Monday, southbound traffic will be using the reconstructed lanes in the median.

Lake Street will also be closed between First Avenue South and Third Avenue South during the closure so that crews can demolish the I-35W bridge over Lake Street.

But here's some good news: The ramp from I-35W south to 46th Street reopens Monday after being closed for about a month.

Interstate 94, St. Paul

Westbound I-94 will close from Western Avenue to Minnesota Highway 280 for some resurfacing work this weekend.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Ramps will close beginning at 9 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says road repairs on the eastbound lanes will take place on two consecutive weekends in September.

Interstate 694, Arden Hills and Shoreview

In the north metro, Interstate 694 will close from Snelling Avenue to Rice Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, so that crews can install support beams at the I-694/Rice Street interchange.

Buses to replace Blue and Green light rail trains

Still with us? We're almost done.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, buses will replace Blue Line trains from Franklin Avenue to the Target Field Station and Green Line trains from Stadium Village to Target Field.

Crews will be making various repairs and performing maintenance work.

Train service is expected to resume by 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Statewide road woes

Heading outside of the Twin Cities? Check out MnDOT's statewide traffic impacts guide before you hit the road.