As NBA free agency begins, what are the Timberwolves looking for?

The NBA's free agency period began Sunday night. For the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams, it's a chance to acquire players to fill gaps that remain after the NBA Draft earlier in the month.

Ahead of the start of free agency, MPR producer Jeffrey Bissoy, co-host of the NBA podcast "The Come-Up", joined MPR's John Wanamaker to discuss what the Wolves might be looking for, and how they'll approach potential deals.