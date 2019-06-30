Strong storms knock out power to several thousand across Minnesota

Storm clouds blow in over St. Paul on June 4. Similarly turbulent skies were seen over the metro area on Sunday morning.

Strong storms knocked out power to several thousand homes and businesses across Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

In the Twin Cities, Xcel Energy reported more than 6,000 customers without power at one point, though that number was down to about 3,000 as of 10:25 a.m. Many of those outages occurred in the wake of gusty winds that pushed out ahead of the morning storms.

The National Weather Service relayed scattered reports of trees down and large hail across the state, including a report of golf-ball-size hail near Remer just after 8 a.m.

Repeated rounds of storms also prompted flood advisories for parts of Itasca, Aitkin, Cass, St. Louis and Carlton counties during the morning hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch that had been in effect until 1 p.m. for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota has been canceled, though strong storms are possible across the state during midday and afternoon hours Sunday.

