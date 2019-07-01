Scientists make model embryos from stem cells to study key steps in human development

Researchers created a structure using embryonic stem cells that mimics the earliest stages of human development in the womb. This image shows the structure breaking the symmetry of the sphere, which starts the development of more complex structures that eventually develop into a fetus.
