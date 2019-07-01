What just happened also occurred before the last 7 U.S. recessions. Reason to worry?

In a 1986 dissertation, economist Campbell Harvey identified an economic indicator that would precede the next seven recessions. That indicator, known as "a yield curve inversion," now forecasts a coming U.S. recession.
