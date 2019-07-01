Prosecutors charge man in 2016 drive-by that killed Mpls. child

Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday charged a Twin Cities man with murder in connection with a 2016 drive by shooting that left a north Minneapolis toddler dead.

Two-year-old Le'Vonte King Jason Jones was shot in the chest in July 2016 while riding in a minivan his father was driving near Penn and Lowry Avenues in north Minneapolis.

Le'Vonte's younger sister suffered a leg wound. Authorities say the children were hit during an exchange of gunfire between their father — Melvonte Lee Peterson — and 34-year-old Chris Maurice Welch.

Prosecutors charged Welch with second-degree murder. According to the complaint, a person riding with Welch said Welch was driving and fired through his front passenger window at Peterson's minivan.

Prosecutors charged Peterson in the case in 2016 but later dismissed them.

Welch is serving a 17-year federal sentence after a jury found him guilty last year of being an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm.