Searching for a fireworks-free Fourth? Try Minnesota state parks

People looking for a quiet Fourth of July free of fireworks can spend time at Minnesota state parks, like Lake Vermilion State Park.

People looking for a quiet Fourth of July free of fireworks can spend time at Minnesota state parks.

A holiday free from loud firework displays can be the most comfortable and enjoyable for people with sensory sensitivities or some veterans.

"Not everyone enjoys the light and sound associated with fireworks, particularly some of our military service members," said Erika Rivers, state parks and trails director with the DNR. "Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer a firework-free environment for those who want to celebrate Independence Day in peace and quiet."

Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks in state parks.

Active military personnel and veterans with a service-related disability are also eligible to receive a free year-round vehicle permit, providing unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

All benefits offered from the DNR can be found at this website.

The DNR says anyone looking to visit one of the parks this week should first check to see which parks are open since wet weather could lead to park closures.