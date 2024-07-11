15,000 free hot dogs, wiener dog races and small town charm? That’s Hot Dog Nite in Luverne

Thursday night, Main Street in Luverne will be brimming with folks munching on 15,000 free hot dogs, cheering on wiener dog races and enjoying one another’s company.

The town of about 5,000 nestled along the Rock River in far southwestern Minnesota has been celebrating this quirky little festival for six decades and counting.

Jane Lanphere, executive director of the Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce, said Hot Dog Nite draws a crowd of locals and visitors from across the region including Omaha, Des Moines and even someone from Atlanta, Ga., last year.

“It sort of started 62 years ago as a customer appreciation night with some businessmen on Main Street. And back in those days, they were mostly owned by males. They had coffee every day. And so they came up with the idea of something inexpensive and easy to do. So they started handing out hotdogs, and it’s just grown since then,” Lanphere said.

A girl pets a dachshund wearing a pink dress at the 14th annual wiener dog beauty pageant which took place at the 60th Hot Dog Nite, in Luverne. Courtesy of Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce A boy eats a hot dog at Hot Dog Nite celebration in Luverne. Courtesy of Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce Hundreds gathered to watch the 19th annual wiener dog race during the 61st Hot Dog Nite in Luverne. Courtesy of Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce

The chamber now runs the festival, but many community organizations participate. For the night, Luverne’s population swells to up to 8,000, according to Lanphere. Folks even plan their class reunions and other gatherings around Hot Dog Nite to ensure they’ll make it to the “iconic Luverne event” for “kids from babies to 103.”

Lanphere said she doesn’t recall a single instance of needing law enforcement; everyone is having too good a time for trouble.

“I think it’s always nice for any small town to think of something that’s completely unique to them. You know, kids that grow up in our community, they’ll always remember Hot Dog Nite,” she said. “You don’t see anything like that too many other places.”