St. Paul police search for suspects after scooters damaged

St. Paul police are looking for suspects in a rash of app-rented scooter vandalism that occurred downtown last week.

A total of 49 scooters were reported damaged over three days. Police said it looked like someone had picked up scooters and smashed them on the ground. St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said brake cables appeared to have been cut. To fix one costs around $1,200 dollars, Linders said.

"It could be someone who had a bad scooter experience, or someone who's mad that the scooters are on our streets and sidewalks, or any number of other reasons," he said.

Linders said only Spin reported damage.

Police are looking for surveillance video or any other evidence that might indicate who is responsible for the damage and are asking for the public's help.