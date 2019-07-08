On hot days, thrill-seekers flock to Stearns County's Quarry Park

A visitor jumps off a rock ledge at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve into the cool water of Quarry No. 2. The deep rock quarries attract thousands of visitors every year to swim, scuba dive, trout fish and rock climb. 