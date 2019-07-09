Coming up: Searching for God

Anjali Kumar Courtesy of Sarah Elliott

Religious "nones" — people who say their religion is "nothing in particular" — now make uproughly 23 percent of the population. But that doesn't mean the nones aren't interested in spirituality.

Anjali Kumar found herself classified as a none. Growing up, her family practiced Jainism. As a child, she attended Catholic school. As an adult, Anjali went on her own journey to find God — but as she details in her TED Talk and her book "Stalking God," what she found is something else entirely.

Wednesday, Kerri Miller will speak with Kumar about nourishing spiritual roots without the soil of a distinct religion and about what she learned on her many spiritual pilgrimages.

Guest:

Anjali Kumar, a Brooklyn-born, first-generation Indian-American attorney, speaker and author of the book "Stalking God: My Unorthodox Search for Something to Believe In"