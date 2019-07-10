Photos: Immigrant kids jump into Minnesota's outdoor summer culture


Khalid Musse, Abubakar Sherif and Bukhari Booker play capture the flag.
1 Khalid Musse (left) and Abubakar Sherif (center) grab Bukhari Booker during a game of capture the flag at Sibley State Park in mid-June. More than 75 kids and their family members spent five days at this year's Youth and Family Circle summer camp. 
Hanan Samatar (center) mimics a bird during a game of charades.
2 Hanan Samatar (center) mimics a bird during a game of charades in the dining hall before dinner. Youth and their family members from the 7-county Twin Cities metro area, St. Cloud, Minn. and Wisconsin attended the camp. 
Hafsa Musse, 15, and Bayaan Booker, 18, play music over the megaphone.
3 From left, Hafsa Musse, 15, and Bayaan Booker, 18, play music over the megaphone during a bus ride to the Sibley State Park swimming beach. Hafsa said she had never swum in a lake before attending camp for the first time four years ago. 
Luqman Yusuf and Abdirahmen Adam laugh on a boat ride.
4 Luqman Yusuf (left) and Abdirahmen Adam laugh, as they encourage Sgt. Michael Tombaga of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to drive the boat faster. Abdirahmen said camp has helped him become a better person by allowing him to try new experiences that have challenged him. 
Cmdr. Eric Bradt takes campers out for boat rides on Lake Andrew.
5 Cmdr. Eric Bradt takes campers out for boat rides on Lake Andrew. Bradt and two members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office water patrol unit drove to New London, Minn. to teach campers about water safety and take them out on boat rides. 
Hanan Samatar hikes on a trail at Sibley State Park.
6 Hanan Samatar hikes on a trail at Sibley State Park. Youth and Family Circle co-founders Mahmud Kanyare and Mahdi Osman said they started the non-profit after attending camp as kids and falling in love with the outdoors. They wanted to give the same experience to other youth. 
Campers gather on the campground for prayers.
7 Campers gather on the campground for the midday and afternoon prayers, which were combined because of travel. 
Campers gather in front of the fire after a day of boating and swimming.
8 From left, Bayaan Booker, Hafsa Musse, Sahra Gesaade, Sundus Yusuf and Bilqisa Booker gather in front of the fire after a day of boating and swimming. 
Abdirahmen Adam, 13, floats in Lake Andrew.
9 Abdirahmen Adam, 13, floats in Lake Andrew. Abdirahmen says swimming is one of his favorite camp activities. 
Hafsa Musse, Mahdi Osman, Sucad Yusuf, and Samira Ahmed go water tubing.
10 From left, Hafsa Musse, Mahdi Osman, Sucad Yusuf, and Samira Ahmed go water tubing. 
Abdinasir Mohamed goes down a water slide.
11 Abdinasir Mohamed goes down a water slide. 
Campers hike on a trail at Sibley State Park.
12 Campers hike on one of the trails toward the horse camp at Sibley State Park. They also hiked to Mount Tom, which is the highest point for 50 miles, to visit the observation tower. 
Hamza Yusuf and Asiya Mahdi examine a caterpillar.
13 Hamza Yusuf points to a caterpillar to Asiya Mahdi as they explore the Sibley State Park campgrounds. 
Salma Mohamed (right) jokes with her sister, Habso, during free time.
14 Salma Mohamed (right) jokes with her sister, Habso, during free time at camp. 
Campers talk about music as they relax in their cabin.
15 From left, Bilqisa Booker, Sahra Gesaade, Bayaan Booker, Hafsa Musse, Sundus Yusuf and Sucad Yusuf talk about music as they relax in their cabin. Hafsa said that classmates are often surprised to find out she goes to camp during the summer. "They were even impressed by that I slept in a cabin and I've been on a boat and I've done things similar to them. They didn't think somebody like me would actually like do those extracurricular activities," she said. 
Campers sit around the fire to sing, tell jokes and ghost stories.
16 Campers sit around the fire to sing, tell jokes and ghost stories, perform skits and sing inspirational songs. The group gathered at the end of each day as a way to bond and build community. 