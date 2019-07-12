It's about to get tropical in Minnesota

University of Minnesota Professor emeritus appropriately wore a tropical-themed shirt to his weekly weather chat with MPR's Cathy Wurzer. This coming week is going to get warm and wet.

You know it;s going to be a sweaty few days when your meteorologist comes in wearing a Hawaiian shirt. Mark Seeley is resplendent in his tropical shirt. Heat/humidity building in today through next week. pic.twitter.com/ihlo5z9JNj — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) July 12, 2019

This past week, many parts of northwestern Minnesota reported record or near-record thunderstorm rainfall including Fargo, North Dakota with 2.2 inches and Georgetown, Minnesota reported a record 4.47 inches.

Click audio player to hear their conversation.