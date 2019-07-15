Coming up on Women of Faith: Using meditation to counter anxiety

Sharon Salzberg is a pioneer in the field of meditation, a world-renowned Buddhist teacher and a New York Times bestselling author.

We are an anxious culture. Approximately 40 million American adults have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. About two in three Americans report feeling "extremely or somewhat anxious" about daily living — in particular, keeping themselves and their family safe, paying their bills and staying healthy.

The good news is that anxiety is highly treatable. Sharon Salzberg is a Buddhist teacher and author who has written frequently about how meditation and mindfulness can calm an anxious mind. On Tuesday, as part of our Women of Faith series, Kerri Miller will talk with Salzberg about her life, her teachings and how ancient philosophies might be the answer for an agitated modern world.

Sharon Salzberg is a teacher of Buddhist meditation practices and a New York Times best-selling author.