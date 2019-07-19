One-two weather punch: Dangerous heat, possible severe storms Friday

Parts of Minnesota could see damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes Friday. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. across central and southern Minnesota.

The risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening has increased over portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin:

This was the morning update from the NWS Storm Prediction Center:

Moderate risk is the second-highest severe weather risk category used by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center:

Severe weather risk categories NWS Storm Prediction Center

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local NWS radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop and the northwestern Minnesota radar loop are also available.

Steamy!

Highs in the 90s, with dew points well into the 70s, will generate peak heat indexes of 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon across the Twin Cities metro area, southern Minnesota and parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. An excessive heat warning will continue until 10 p.m. in those areas:

Excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. NWS Twin Cities

Cooler air will spread across Minnesota by Saturday. Minnesota and western Wisconsin highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Saturday. Sunday highs will range from the mid 70s in northern Minnesota to upper 70s in southern Minnesota.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.