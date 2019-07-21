Constituent in Rep. Ilhan Omar's district reacts to President Trump's recent attacks

Listen

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks on a panel during the Medicare for All Town Hall meeting at Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis on Thursday.

At a Trump campaign rally last week, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was the subject of a racist chant by the president's supporters: "Send her back!"

Saciido Shaie is a resident of Omar's district and spoke with NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro about the events of the past week.



Shaie, who — like Omar — is a Somali immigrant, talked about the effects of Trump's tweets and his supporters' chant on her and her family.



"Ilhan is one of us," she said. "A lot of us see themselves as being Ilhan. And so it's really heartbreaking to know that our own president is telling one of us to go back home. That attack on Ilhan is not only an attack on Ilhan, but an attack on me, an attack on immigrant people (and) an attack on the minority community."

