Minneapolis police investigating two fatal shootings

Police are investigating two fatal shootings over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

As of Sunday evening, the names of the victims had not been released, and police had not announced any arrests in either case.

According to Minneapolis police:

Just after 5:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 30th Avenue North and Colfax Avenue. On arrival, officers found a male victim; he was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital.

At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue North. They found an adult male victim who was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital.

Further details on either case were not available Sunday.

Police asked that anyone with information on either shooting call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. Tips also be provided online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.