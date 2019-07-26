Sheriff investigating report of misconduct by St. John’s Boys’ Choir staffer

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint of misconduct against a staff member of the St. John's Boys' Choir.

In a news release Friday, the sheriff's office said the allegations were brought forward by youth members of the choir. It did not name the staff member.

In a joint statement, the St. John's Boys’ Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir said the report involves alleged communications and photographs of a sexual nature.

The choirs said following the report, they placed the person on a leave of absence and are cooperating fully with the investigation. They said the person has denied the allegations.

In addition, the organizations reached out to youth who participated in either choir during the person's tenure to inform them of the report, and encourage parents to talk to their children.

“We have also encouraged choir participants and their families to contact authorities if they have any concerns and to contact us with any questions or requests for assistance,” according to the statement.

The St. John's Boys' Choir is in its 38th season and has performed around the world.