Man drowns in central Minnesota lake

Authorities say a 50-year-old Cold Spring, Minn., man drowned in a central Minnesota lake on Friday after attempting to retrieve an inflatable swimming toy that floated away.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Barry Ray Schramel was pronounced dead at a hospital after being underwater for nearly 20 minutes at Knaus Lake.

A witness told authorities that Schramel was struck by a wake from a passing watercraft and he appeared to swallow water. He continued to swim back to shore when a second wake from another watercraft struck him and he went under.

Several people began searching the water where Schramel was last seen. Authorities say he was found in 6 feet of water and still had a pulse.

Schramel was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital, where he was pronounced dead.