Minnesota lawmakers say there's agreement on emergency insulin aid

Lawmakers say they’ve agreed on a plan to get emergency insulin to those who need it.

Lawmakers working for months on a way to help Minnesotans struggling with runaway insulin prices say they’ve agreed on a plan to get emergency insulin to those who need it.

However, there’s no deal yet on how to pay for it, and Capitol leaders haven’t signed off on it.

Under the proposal, people who meet financial requirements and have been prescribed insulin could go directly to most pharmacies to receive a short-term, 20-day supply. After that, qualifying patients could receive a “stopgap” insulin supply for up to an additional two months.

“It’s far from perfect, but this deal will save lives,” said state Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and leaders in both parties at the Legislature tried to hammer out an agreement during last session after hearing heartbreaking stories from the loved ones of people who died while trying to ration their insulin because they couldn’t afford the supply they needed.

Heading into final budget talks in late May, the House and the Senate passed bills with overwhelming majority votes to start addressing the rising cost of insulin. But negotiators were unable to come together on final language before the session ended.

It’s possible lawmakers may try to come back in a special session, although how to pay for it remains a sticking point. One plan had called for a fee on insulin makers, but Walz said last month that drug companies' unwillingness to pay for the proposed emergency insulin program has been a big hurdle.

In June Walz open to session on insulin but says lawmakers need to agree first

Little said in a statement that two funding sources are still under deliberation: “a slight manufacturer fee favored by most DFLers, or taxpayer dollars from the health care access fund, favored by most in the GOP.”

Walz on Monday reiterated that the insulin makers should pay for the cost of the emergency aid. “It’s not a deal because it doesn’t pay for it,” he said of the proposal.