State's Office of Inspector General gets interim manager

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is getting a new interim manager for its Office of Inspector General.

Bob Jacobson is a new interim manager for the Minnesota Department of Human Services' Office of Inspector General. Courtesy of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association

Bob Jacobson, the former director of public safety in New Brighton, begins his new Department of Human Services job next week. He is also a former director of professional development for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

The Office of Inspector General investigates financial fraud and abuse in DHS programs.

In announcing the hire, acting DHS Commissioner Pam Wheelock described Jacobson as a seasoned leader with decades of experience.

“With Bob’s appointment, the office will have strong, consistent leadership as they implement an ambitious agenda of improvements,” Wheelock said.

Jacobson takes over for Carolyn Ham, who remains on leave from the position and is under investigation. The agency says Ham was reassigned to its Office of General Counsel while the investigation is completed.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Legislative Auditor raised concerns about fraud in the Child Care Assistance Program and found a “serious rift” between Ham and her investigators over the issue.

Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, welcomed the news of Jacobson’s hiring.

“I applaud Gov. Walz for taking this step in bringing desperately needed credibility and law enforcement experience to the Office of the Inspector General,” Franson said.