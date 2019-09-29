Police investigating fatal shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul; one suspect arrested

Police tape marks the scene where a man was fatally shot near the corner of Hudson Road and Earl Street in St. Paul on Saturday night.

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a shooting Saturday night that left a man dead in downtown Minneapolis — one of two fatal shootings in the Twin Cities in less than an hour.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail pending formal charges.

He’s accused of involvement in a shooting that happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Eighth Street and Hennepin Avenue South. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found an injured man in the street; he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare and died a short time later.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a car," Minneapolis police reported in a news release.

The other fatal shooting happened in St. Paul at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Hudson Road and Earl Street on the city’s east side. Several 911 callers reported a shooting, and officers found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at Regions Hospital.

St. Paul police noted that the shooting happened near two bars, and asked that anyone with information about the incident contact authorities.

It's the 31st homicide of the year in Minneapolis. It’s the 22nd of the year in St. Paul, and the eighth since Sept. 2. St. Paul police said more than 120 people have been wounded by gunfire in the city so far this year.