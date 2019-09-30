Parole denied for man convicted of killing Minneapolis police officer

Isaac Brown Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections

The man who killed a Minneapolis police officer 38 years ago has been denied parole. Isaac Brown was given a life sentence after he shot and killed officer Richard Miller in 1981. A state corrections official said Brown was not granted parole during his review hearing last Friday.

Since 2018, Brown has been in a work release program which required him to stay at a halfway house. Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell could have approved Brown’s release from the program and into “intensive supervised release.”

Schnell also reviewed the cases of three other convicted murderers. However, none had their incarceration status changed.

Two of the men — David Brom and Jay Thomas Johnson — were each convicted of multiple murders and are not eligible to be released any time soon. The other inmate on the parole review list, Guy Phillip Jackman, also remains in prison.

Schnell has said each “lifer” has the right to a status review three years before they are eligible for parole. However, he said there’s no presumption of parole.