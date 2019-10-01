'Credible bomb threat' being investigated near fire hall in Superior, Wis.

A busy street in Superior, Wis. is closed as emergency officials deal with what’s being called a “credible bomb threat” outside the city’s new fire department headquarters.

Superior police report they’re dealing with a “possible homemade explosive device” on the sidewalk just north of the fire department headquarters on Tower Avenue.

On Facebook, Superior Mayor Jim Paine urged citizens to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved and that the state bomb squad was en route.

“Scary start to October, I know, but we should be back to regular business soon,” he wrote.