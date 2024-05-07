DFL lawmakers advance rideshare plan despite Uber, Lyft pushback

A DFL plan designed to boost pay for rideshare drivers in Minnesota without driving away Uber and Lyft got its first public airing Tuesday at the Capitol. While drivers applauded the bill, Uber and Lyft said it still won’t work for them.

The plan would set both Minneapolis and statewide wages for drivers at $1.27 per mile and $0.49 per minute. Those rates are lower than those approved as part of a new Minneapolis city ordinance. City officials, though, backed the proposed compromise, and a Minnesota House committee advanced the proposal with members voting along party lines.

Even as the plan moved forward, officials with Uber and Lyft said the companies still expect to leave the Twin Cities region on July 1. The disagreement leaves about two weeks before the Legislature’s adjournment to refine the proposal or see if Uber and Lyft follow through with threats to leave the Twin Cities.

Bill HF4746 co-authors Rep. Hodan Hassan (left) and Rep. Mohamud Noor listen during a Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee meeting in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Rep. Hodan Hassan, DFL-Minneapolis, brought the bill before the House Labor and Industry Finance Policy Committee. She began the hearing by reading statistics showing most rideshare drivers in the Twin Cities metro area are people of color, immigrants and living below the poverty line, people “deserving of our protections.”

Hassan stressed rideshare driving is not a part-time job for many of the workers. Many rideshare drivers and members of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association.

While parts of the bill are acceptable, the rate structure is still a problem for doing business in Minneapolis, Uber representative Joel Carlson told the lawmakers.

Joel Carlson, a lobbyist for Uber, testifies during a Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee meeting in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“We have this experience in other cities and we know when you price rides out of the reach of riders that utilization goes down,” he said.

It’s not clear if DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who vetoed a rideshare pay raise bill last year, supports the current language.

A Walz spokesperson told MPR News the governor remains focused on reaching a deal that pays workers “fairly” while keeping the rideshare services in Minnesota, and that the proposal is a “positive step in the right direction that indicates all parties are continuing to work together.”

The legislative language heads now to the Ways and Means committee, which is the last stop before it hits the House floor. It could be amended there or on the House floor. Lawmakers, though, must adjourn by May 20 and any final resolution could come down to the last minute.