Walmart takes Washington County to MN Supreme Court over taxes

The retail giant is contesting its property taxes, alleging the east metro county improperly valued its stores in three suburbs.

The case focuses on valuations of stores in Cottage Grove, Oak Park Heights and Woodbury for 2017 taxes, as the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports, and the Minnesota Supreme Court is scheduled to take the case next week.

Walmart last year fought property tax valuations for the properties, but county officials declined the challenge, according to the Pioneer Press.

Assistant Washington County Attorney James Zuleger told the newspaper his case is similar to a previous one in Anoka County and that he expects the court to side against Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement to the Pioneer Press that said the company believes in “fair and equitable property taxation” and that Walmart has a right to challenge its assessment.