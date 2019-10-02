St. Paul Mayor Carter calls on SPPD to investigate arrest of teen girl

A screenshot of a video posted on Facebook showing a young girl being arrested by officers. The video was widely shared on social media.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has asked the city’s police department to launch an internal affairs investigation into officers involved in arresting a 13-year-old girl last week after a video went viral on social media.

The video, apparently recorded by an onlooker of the incident, showed three officers restraining a girl on the floor inside a store in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood as she screamed and resisted.

The incident began around 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 26, when the girl assaulted an officer and others in the area of a BP gas station in the 1300 block of University Avenue West and then ran, according to a police report.

Officers including Alexander Graham and Grady Sheehy eventually arrested her, the report says. The girl was sent to a juvenile detention facility. The report does not mention another business.

The video was taken down as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Carter released a statement calling the video "deeply disturbing" and said he's asked Police Chief Todd Axtell to launch a formal internal affairs investigation into the incident as soon as possible.

A St. Paul police spokesperson said that the department couldn't confirm if the internal affairs investigation has begun or the focus.