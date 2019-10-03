19 students charged in St. Cloud high school fight

Authorities have charged 19 students in connection with a riot last week at St. Cloud's Tech High School.

The fight broke out around lunchtime Sept. 25. It involved numerous students, and resulted in a temporary lockdown of the school. There were no serious injuries, but one student suffered a broken nose.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office charged 18 male students and one female student ages 14 to 17 with crimes ranging third-degree rioting to aiding and abetting in an assault. One student was charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and terroristic threats for displaying a knife.

School district officials say none of the students charged will be returning to Tech High School this year. They could face further disciplinary action, including possible expulsion, the district said. An extra police presence will remain at the school to prevent further problems.

Tech High School, one of two public high schools in the St. Cloud, Minn., district, just opened a new campus this fall on the south side of St. Cloud. About 1,600 students are enrolled.