Ondoro, Kohnen win titles at Twin Cities Marathon

Dominic Ondoro crosses the finish line to win the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon in St. Paul on Sunday. It's the fourth time Ondoro has won the race.

Dominic Ondoro and Julia Kohnen won the men's and women's titles under sunny skies Sunday at the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon.

It's the fourth title for Ondoro, of Kenya, who also won the event in 2015, 2016 and 2017. His unofficial winning time Sunday was 2 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds — about a minute and a half faster than runner-up Denis Chirchir.

Kohnen, of Missouri, finished with an unofficial time of 2:31:29. Dakotah Lindwurm of Burnsville was runner-up.

Sunday's weather — sunshine, temperatures around 50 — was a welcome change from the deluge on Saturday that forced the cancellation of several other running events. Runners started at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and followed winding courses to reach the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.

Kimani Allen of Minneapolis finished the TC 10-Mile race in under two hours on Sunday in St. Paul. He was marking his 10th anniversary of completing the full Twin Cities Marathon, as other runners and spectators gathered at the finish on the State Capitol grounds. Martin Moylan | MPR News

More than 8,000 runners were registered to run Sunday's marathon; another 13,000 were expected for the accompanying TC 10-Mile race.

Kimani Allen of Minneapolis ran the 10-mile race to mark his 10th anniversary of living in the Twin Cities and completing the full marathon.

"I'm more interested in running the shorter distances," he said. "I ran well over 20 full marathons. I have a goal of running a marathon in every state. (But) since I ran the full here already, (I was) more interested in running the half instead."

Shirley Venz of Butternut, Wis., ran the TC 10-Mile race for the second time on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She posed for a photo near the finish line in St. Paul. Martin Moylan | MPR News

Shirley Venz of Butternet, Wis., decided to run the 10-mile race while visiting family in the Twin Cities.

"I just like the challenge," she said. "I love the course."

Ondoro said he likes the Twin Cities course, too -- and the cheering spectators who line the streets.

About 300,000 people were expected to watch the runners on Sunday.

"We have the reputation as a race of having the entire course supported," Mike Logan, president of Twin Cities in Motion -- the organization that puts on the event -- said before the race. "When we get people in from out of town, one of the comments we most often get is, 'I was just amazed by the level of crowd support.'"