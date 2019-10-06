Swedish teen climate activist to visit Dakotas reservations

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden speaks during a press conference before the march for climate in Montreal, Canada, on Sept. 27, 2019.

A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

The Lakota People's Law Project said Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg's campaign began on Aug. 20, 2018; she held solitary demonstrations outside Sweden's parliament, skipping classes once a week to protest climate change. Her solo protest has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming.

Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her campaign to take action against climate change.

Last month, Thunberg scolded the audience at the U.N. Climate Action Summit, repeatedly saying "How dare you."

"We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us," she said.