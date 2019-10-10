Art Hounds: An absurd play about plastic

Listen

Konrad Case is looking forward to seeing “The Canopic Jar of My Sins.” This absurdist environmental play by Justin Maxwell puts the accidental inventor of plastic on trial. Case says theater like this helps spark dialogue about the the environment without beating people over the head or making them feel guilty. Performances run Friday through Oct. 19 at The Crane Theater in Minneapolis.

Dancer Rebecca Abroe recommends taking the kids in your life to “Expectation Station.” Part dance show, part musical theater, the program is narrated by Engineer Paul (of Choo Choo Bob fame) and features live music by the Roe Family Singers. Adults and kids alike can learn a few dance steps at a pre-performance workshop. Daytime performances run Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 at Steppingstone Theatre in St. Paul.

Presbyterian Pastor Greg Bolt moved to Red Wing, Minn., not long ago, and says he’s become a huge fan of the Sheldon Theatre. He’s excited to see Gina Chavez perform at the Sheldon on Oct. 25. Bolt says he first learned about Gina Chavez when she performed a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR; he loves her funky, eclectic Latin-folk style and her meaningful lyrics.