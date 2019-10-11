Senator Tina Smith on health care, impeachment and 2020

Listen

Minnesota is drawing national attention ahead of the 2020 election. The President and some of the Democratic contenders vying for the executive office have visited the state in recent months. There’s a lot of focus on whether the state’s electoral votes will go to a Republican president for the first time since 1972, but the presidency isn’t the only race where Minnesotan’s ballots could have national consequences.

Who Minnesotans elect to the Senate has the potential to flip control of that chamber of Congress. Senator Tina Smith’s seat is among one of 15 races that the Washington Post considers competitive. The Democratic senator is fighting to keep her seat in a state that President Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of winning in 2016.

On Monday, MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with the Senator about health care, impeachment and her legislative priorities.



