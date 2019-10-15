Give Now
UnitedHealth revenue up 7%, raises annual outlook

The Associated Press

The UnitedHealth Group
A portion of The UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn.
Jim Mone | AP 2012

UnitedHealth is reporting a 7 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter and it's raising its outlook for the year.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted earnings of $3.54 billion, or $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.88 per share, which is 8 cents better than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis company on Tuesday said revenue was $60.35 billion, also topping projections.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings between $14.90 and $15 per share, which is 15 cents better than previous forecasts.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. closed down slightly on Monday.

