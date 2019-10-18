Baby, drive south: Fall colors peaking across much of southern MN

Trees along the banks of the St. Croix River in Stillwater, Minn. display fall color on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

With much of northern Minnesota now past its fall color peak, the beauty is shifting rapidly to the state’s southern half.

The Friday foliage color map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources paints a picture of peaking color this weekend for much of the state from St. Cloud south.

It looks like the weather might even hold out. The National Weather Service Twin Cities office expects widespread rain but not until Sunday night and Monday.

Sunday also looks dry if you’re heading to southeastern Minnesota, where colors still have a bit left to go before peaking.





Below are a few places where the leafing should be good, with descriptions and suggestions supplied by the DNR.

One point worth noting as you head out in the coming weeks: The DNR closes or limits access to some parks during parts of the fall hunting season. So, check first to see if there’s a hunt going on before you show up ready to hike.

Minneopa State Park, Mankato



Expect peak colors this weekend into early next week. Check out the prairie grasses at the falls side of the park, and through the bison range.

Take a drive through the bison range or hike around the bison range on the hiking trails.

Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, near Preston

Leaves are rapidly changing color to brilliant yellow and blood orange. This will probably be the last good weekend to observe the change in color as the leaves are starting to drop and pile up on the 19 miles of hiking trails in the park.

Mystery Cave tours will be available through Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sakatah Lake State Park, Waterville

Aspen, birch, and maple leaves have turned vibrant yellow, red, and orange hues, and contrast against the russet oak leaves beautifully.

Check out the hiking club trail for a 2.2 mile hike through old growth oaks and rolling hills. Otherwise, take a drive through the park to the picnic grounds or boat launch to see the vibrant colors lining the road.

Here is a closer look at that latest foliage map from the DNR:

This latest map from the DNR shows that many parts of Minnesota are either past fall color peak or are getting closer. Courtesy of DNR



