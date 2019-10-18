Freeway, ramp closures will affect Twin Cities traffic this weekend, next week

Twin Cities drivers will need to navigate around a few freeway and ramp closures through the weekend and into early next week.

Near downtown Minneapolis, the ramp from northbound Interstate 35W to Third, Fourth and Washington avenues is closed starting Friday night and continuing all weekend. So is the ramp from Highway 55 to Third and Washington avenues.

In the northwest metro, in Maple Grove, westbound Highway 610 is closed all weekend between County Road 81 and Interstate 94.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closures are set to wrap up before the Monday morning rush hour.

And an early heads up for next week: there will be overnight closures of I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. MnDOT says crews will be washing the tunnel walls and ceiling.

I-94 is set to close at the tunnel from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Also next week, the ramps to and from southbound Interstate 494 at Tamarack Road in Woodbury are set to close Monday evening. MnDOT said they'll remain closed through mid-November.

