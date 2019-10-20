Timberwolves begin new season with Towns as the unquestioned focal point

Listen

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as seen during a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday with star Karl-Anthony Towns as the unquestioned centerpiece of the offense.

"This is a team that has changed its entire identity in finally deciding, 'we're going to have Karl-Anthony Towns as the focal point of our offense. Everything will be running through him,' " MPR producer Jeffrey Bissoy said in a season-preview conversation with MPR's John Wanamaker.

In past seasons under previous coach Tom Thibodeau, Bissoy said, Towns often saw few touches during games and at times was the third or fourth option on offense.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Robert Covington (33) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown during the second half of a preseason game Thursday in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash | AP

No more. Under coach Ryan Saunders, now entering his first full season as Minnesota's head coach, Towns "is going to have the ball in his hands to be a playmaker," Bissoy said. "The offense is going to be a lot more fun, more fluid; fans have been calling for that."

The Timberwolves face long odds to make the playoffs against a stacked NBA Western Conference, but Towns and an improved defense led by Robert Covington are reasons for optimism.

