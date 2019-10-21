Star Tribune poll: Minnesotans split on impeachment

President Trump disembarks after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sept. 26 after returning from New York.

Minnesota voters are evenly split on whether President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but clear majorities believe that he lies and abuses his power, a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll found.

More than half of people even in reliably Republican parts of the state agree with the notion that he abuses power, the poll found. Views of his honesty were more striking: Six in 10 said he doesn’t generally tell the truth.

Abuse of power could become a central element of impeachment proceedings against the president, which were triggered by a July phone call in which he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and the Democratic former vice president’s son.

The poll found that 48 percent of Minnesotans oppose impeachment while 47 percent support it. Because the difference is within the poll’s 3.5 percentage-point error margin, it amounts to a deadlock. Recent national polls have concluded that about 51 percent of Americans now back impeachment.