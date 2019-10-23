Give Now
St. Paul mayor target of racist threats in trash dispute

The Associated Press

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks during a press conference.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks at a news conference on May 31st, 2019 after a judge's ruling on a trash hauling ordinance. Also pictured is Amy Brendmoen, St. Paul City Council president.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News file

St. Paul’s mayor has received racist threats amid a long-simmering dispute over how the city should collect its trash.

Police in Minnesota's capital city are investigating threatening and racist messages to Mayor Melvin Carter in the run-up to a citywide vote on organized trash collection.

A St. Paul police spokesman says an anonymous caller using racial slurs left a voicemail at Carter's office on Monday. The caller warned that if taxes increase, Carter will have to "pay for it" and be forced to put "bulletproof windows" in his house. Carter also received racist hate mail earlier this month.

Carter is St. Paul's first African American mayor. The mayor's office says it takes all threats seriously.

Carter has warned that the city could face hefty property tax hikes if voters reject the trash ordinance on Nov. 5.

