Minnesota United's Vito Mannone named MLS goalie of the year

Minnesota United goalie Vito Mannone signs autographs at the end of the Loons' first-round playoff match against the LA Galaxy at Allianz Field on Sunday, Oct. 20 in St. Paul.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Vito Mannone has been named Major League Soccer’s top goalkeeper for 2019.

Mannone, 31, ranked second in the league in saves with 129 over the regular season. He set a club record of no goals allowed in 259 consecutive minutes and was key to the team reaching the playoffs for the first time in the club’s three years in the MLS.

A former Arsenal goalkeeper from Italy, Mannone allowed only 43 goals against the Loons during the regular season — third-best in the league’s Western Conference and a huge improvement over 2018.

The Goalkeeper of the Year award is decided by votes from MLS club technical staff, media and current players. Vito received 17 percent of the total vote.