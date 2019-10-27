One dead, one injured in RV fire in St. Paul

St. Paul firefighters spray water on a fire-damaged camper late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. One person died and another was injured in the fire.

One person died and another was injured after an RV caught fire late Saturday while being driven in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

The St. Paul Fire Department reported that it happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Arundel Street. Firefighters found flames and thick smoke coming from the RV when they arrived.

One person in the camper managed to get out of the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, but another was trapped and later found dead inside the vehicle.

"At this point, it's presumed to be accidental," said Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso. "The motorhome was being driven at the time of the fire. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the front passenger compartment and then grew from there."

The name of the person who died has not been released; the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

It's the third fire fatality in St. Paul in 2019.