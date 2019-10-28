St. Paul police investigate pair of weekend homicides

St. Paul police say the found a man unconscious in this car at a Dale Street intersection, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was wounded in a shooting incident about a block away the night of Oct. 27, 2019. He died later at Regions Hospital. St. Paul Police

St. Paul police are investigating a pair of killings on Sunday.

The latest incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the Summit-University neighborhood. They later found a motorist suffering from a gunshot wound in a car, stopped partially in an intersection on Dale street near Interstate 94.

The male victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he died, said police spokesperson Mike Ernster.

“A second victim did show up at Regions Hospital. He had injuries that were non-life threatening, consistent with being exposed to shattered glass. He was treated and released,” said Ernster. “Our investigators are speaking with him trying to determine his role in this incident and maybe what he knows about it.”

Earlier Sunday, police arrested a 37-year-old St. Paul woman in connection with another homicide.

That morning, officers had found a man dead in a North End apartment on the 600 block of Front Avenue. Officers were investigating another incident at the time.

Police went to the apartment and initially couldn’t get anyone to open the door, said police spokesperson Steve Linders.

“They went and looked in the windows and they saw signs that somebody might be home. So they knocked on the windows and nobody answered,” said Linders. “So then they went inside the apartment building, and that’s when they found an adult male who was obviously deceased. In addition they found signs of possible foul play.”

Police haven’t released details about how the man died or who he was.

The killings marked the 25th and 26th killings in Minnesota’s capital city this year.