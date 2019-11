Police say a 13-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike to school Friday in Eagan.

Patric Vitek was on Diffley Road when his rear tire was struck by a car. Officers found him in the middle of the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation. School district officials say staff is offering support for students at Dakota Hills Middle School.