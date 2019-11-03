Bloomington shooting leaves one man dead, one injured

Updated: 4:57 p.m.

One man is dead and another injured following a shooting early Sunday in Bloomington.

Police in the Twin Cities suburb said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Penn Avenue South. Officers responding to reports of shots fired found several people leaving a home; they then discovered two males with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man later died at a hospital; a 21-year-old man from Eagan has non-life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation to this point has determined that the residents were holding a small social gathering when uninvited guests began arriving," Bloomington police said in a news release. "At some point the residents asked guests to leave and in the process shots were fired."

Authorities have not released the names of the man who died or the man who was injured. They did not say whether anyone was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bloomington police at (952) 563-4900.