Minneapolis police arrest suspect in attack on elderly bus rider

Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault this week that seriously injured a 75-year-old man.

The incident followed an argument between the man and several riders on a Metro Transit bus Wednesday. Police say when the victim got off the bus, the suspect and three others followed him. Another argument ensued and police say the 23-year-old suspect struck the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head.

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance with what are believed to be grave injuries.

Police say more arrests are possible.