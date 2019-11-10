Communities across Minnesota to mark Veterans Day with programs, marches

Fourth-graders sing for a crowd of veterans, friends and families at the Minnesota Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Nov. 11, 2016.

Veterans Day ceremonies will take place Monday in communities across Minnesota.

The official state observance begins at 10 a.m. in Inver Grove Heights at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave. A free breakfast precedes the ceremony from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

A group of veterans will walk an 11-mile route to the State Capitol in St. Paul to mark the anniversary of the signing of the armistice to end World War I in 1918. There will be a program on the Capitol grounds at 10:45 a.m., followed by a ringing of the replica Liberty Bell at 11 a.m.

Several Minnesota Veterans Homes around the state will host programs Monday, including:

Luverne at 10 a.m.

Silver Bay at 11 a.m.

Minneapolis and Fergus Falls at 2 p.m.

A Veterans Day march will take place in downtown Duluth starting at 10 a.m. Marchers will begin at the Depot and head east on Superior Street before circling back toward the DECC. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the DECC.

The St. Cloud VA Medical Center will honor local veterans with a program starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Find other Veterans Day events across the state here.