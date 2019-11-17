College football: Gophers drop four spots to No. 11 in national poll

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (center) dives for more yards as he is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin during the first half of a game on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Minnesota Gophers football team has dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 poll after Saturday's loss to Iowa. It was Minnesota's first loss of the season.

Minnesota is 11th in the national poll released Sunday afternoon, down from No. 7 in the previous week's poll. Iowa moved up four spots to No. 19.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said after Saturday's loss that he's confident his team can put Iowa behind them and be ready for next weekend's game at Northwestern.

"One thing I love about this team is they respond perfectly. They respond like champions. And now we have to find a way to be 1-0 in the Northwestern season," he said. "And that is the most important thing now. Learn from this, put our oar back in the water, and row."

The Gophers are now 9-1 overall this season, 6-1 in the Big Ten. They lead the Big Ten Conference's West Division by a game over Wisconsin with two games left in the regular season — at Northwestern next weekend, and at home against the Badgers the following Saturday.