Art Hounds: A bluegrass Christmas in Lanesboro

Listen

Photographer and musician Sarah Peterson recently saw Commonweal Theatre’s production of “Sanders Family Christmas” and loved this holiday musical with a bluegrass twist. The story takes place just as the United States is getting involved in World War II, and the Sanders Family Singers decide to put on a show at the Baptist church to lift the community’s spirits. Peterson says the show is filled with great music and big laughs. Performances run through Dec. 22.

Artist, activist Tyler Olsen-Highness has got tickets for UNI Arts STP, which brings together diverse up-and-coming artistic talents from St. Paul’s Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods. The event will feature live poetry and musical performances along with a vendor market. It all takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

Documentary filmmaker Bob Trench recommends checking out Larry Long’s American Roots Revue. Long brings together musicians with backgrounds in folk, blues, rock and soul to create an evening that spans American music history. Trench is particularly excited to see “Anishinaabe-Ojibwe Keeper & Singer of the Song” Waubanewquay Dorene Day. There are two performances this Saturday at the Dakota in Minneapolis.