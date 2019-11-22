Clearwater County deputy charged with sexual assault

A Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputy is facing two felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student.

Deputy Neil Henry Dolan. Courtesy of Clearwater County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Neil Henry Dolan, 31, served as school resource officer at Bagley High School until he was put on administrative leave.

According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly raped a ninth grader in his office on the last day of school in 2017.

The Bagley Chief of Police recently heard about the incident and called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

In their report, BCA investigators noted that Dolan was in a position of authority over his alleged victim. As school resource officer, he wore a uniform and a service revolver.

Dolan was arraigned Friday afternoon in Clearwater County Court.



