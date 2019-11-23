Child thrown from Mall of America balcony is back in school, 'walking perfectly'

The family of the 5-year-old boy who was critically injured after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in April says he is back in school and "walking perfectly."

The boy, named Landen, plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by a stranger and tossed over the railing. He remained hospitalized until August.

An update posted Friday on the family's GoFundMe page said Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a broken femur and had “many physical therapies” to work on his walking. He also was being treated for an open wound.

Now, the family said, Landen is walking well with even legs. He "loves being back to school. ... He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He's a strong, happy boy. When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he's doing, he always responds with 'Mom, I’m healed, you don't need to ask me anymore.' “

The family wrote that Landen "tells people all the time when they get hurt, 'Don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!' "

The boy still faces many follow-up medical appointments, and the family said they're grateful for the outpouring of support they've received.

Emmanuel Aranda of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to attempted murder for throwing the boy over the railing. He was sentenced in June to 19 years in prison, but he later served notice that he plans to appeal his guilty plea.