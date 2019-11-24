Maplewood police seek public's help after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically hurt

Maplewood police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of English Street and Belmont Lane East in the Twin Cities suburb.

Officers found a 20-year-old Maplewood man lying in the middle of the road; the vehicle that hit him had left the scene.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was reported to be in critical condition Sunday.

Maplewood police said it's possible the driver didn't know they hit someone. They're asking for help from the public to locate the vehicle.

"The striking vehicle could possibly have front end damage, but it may not be significant," police said in a news release. "By reviewing video, we believe the vehicle may be similar to a mid-size SUV or van. Witnesses did see a tan, possibly a late '90s-style Honda in the area who may have been following the suspect vehicle. The driver of this vehicle could have valuable information and we are seeking their assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ramsey County Dispatch at (651) 777-8191.